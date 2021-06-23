“H” Returns to Scoreboard at Wade Stadium

DULUTH, Minn. – Last month during a Duluth Denfeld baseball practice, high winds blew off the “h” on the scoreboard at Wade Stadium. Duluth Huskies general manager Greg Culver was relieved to find out that no one was hurt.

“So I came back to the ballpark to find the H propped up in the breezeway, notified the city on what happened and was hoping it would be a quick fix,” Culver said.

But weeks went by and game after game, fans were forced to watch the “Dulut Huskies”.

“Everybody noticed it. In today’s social media age, the world noticed it. It was kind of funny, but not funny. A lot of people were kind of playing along with it,” said Culver.

But then in the early hours of Wednesday morning, workers showed up to Wade Stadium to finally put the “H” back on the scoreboard.

“Looks like a million bucks so I want to just thank whoever at the city pulled the strings to make it happen,” Culver said.

And who knows? Maybe this provides a spark to the team for the rest of the season.

“I don’t know. We’re not doing well as the Dulut Huskies. I’m hoping that the Duluth Huskies could play a little better under the scoreboard. But we’ll see,” said Culver.

The Huskies will be back at home Thursday night as they host Waterloo.