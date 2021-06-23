Local Businesses Prepare for the Duluth Airshow

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– The Airshow also plays a positive impact on the economy, bringing in close to $10 million in revenue for the neighboring businesses who work to keep up with the crowds.

Maya Mexican in Hermantown says they make sure they are fully staffed for the events but are always happy when the air show comes around especially as it makes its return this year.

“[It is] one of the few events we have up on the hill here, most of the events are always down at Bayfront, so we always try to take advantage and it’s always exciting to see people,” Siji Gonzalez, one of the Managers of Maya Mexican said.

The restaurant has even added some new menu items as more people come into town to help drum up some business.