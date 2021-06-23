Local Union Offers Scholarships for More Diverse DFD

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Firefighter’s Union is offering a new way to help get more people involved in firefighting.

The International Association of Firefighters Union Local 101 here in Duluth is offering up to four scholarships to get underrepresented groups involved in the fire department. The scholarship would cover state fire and hazmat certifications, along with the physical agility test.

Those with the union want to encourage northlanders from all backgrounds to serve right here in Duluth.

“As a female, I definitely want to see more coming into the program and hopefully this can help spark some of that,” said Duluth Firefighter Katie Sandstrom. “It’s a huge financial plus and perk. And also to know that you have a city department who is behind you and cheering you on.”

The application for the scholarships is due July 2nd. They can be picked up at any Duluth Fire Station. You can also check out the union’s Facebook page.