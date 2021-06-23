Minnesota House Passes $7 Billion Transportation Budget Bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7 billion transportation funding bill.
The bill includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities.
It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line. It includes money for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago.
It will outfit state troopers with body cameras.
And it will reopen driver’s exam locations closed due to COVID-19.
The House approved the bill 112-21 Wednesday. The Senate could give final approval Thursday. Four other budget bills passed earlier this week are awaiting the governor’s signature.