Minnesota Wild Defenseman Ian Cole Flies with Navy Blue Angels

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the United States Navy Blue Angels will be performing at the Duluth Airshow. But Wednesday, they welcomed a special guest and a big fan.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Ian Cole was in town to fly with the Blue Angels. The Ann Arbor, MI native comes from a military background with both of his grandfathers having served. He is also a big fan of the Duluth area, too.

“If I was left to my own devices, I’d probably be scared of heights. But you’re with some of the best pilots in the world, the best pilots in the world. I’m not nervous. I’m not scared of heights. I’m going to put my trust in his hands and let him do his job,” Cole said.

Cole is an ambassador for the United Heroes League, which keeps children from military families active in sports through camps and special experiences and is using this experience to spread the word on the organization.

“Some of the things these kids have been through and their families have been through, you don’t even want to think about it or talk about. But the ability to help shine some light on that, show some support and show that they’re cared for and they’re cared about, I think is invaluable,” said Cole.

For more information on the United Heroes League, click here.