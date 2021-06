Renegade Theatre Programs Reopen to Public

The Zinema at Zeitgeist is currently open for community rentals.

DULUTH, Minn. — Programs at the Zeitgeist Renegade Theatre are now back open.

The Renegade Improv group has been performing in the atrium for the past two weeks on Fridays and is working towards getting back into the theatre.

Meanwhile the first Zeitgeist and Renegade produced musical will be back in the theater in August.

