STARBASE Instructor Fly’s with the Blue Angels

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– One lucky STARBASE instructor was nominated by members of the Duluth Airshow committee to fly with the Blue Angels today.

The nomination was for a STEM educator who has made a positive impact on the community through their passion for educational outreach and today, she was so excited to put some science in motion.

“The application of knowledge and actually getting to experience stem is incredible. Even when students experience it through storytelling, they’re going to remember it better, but to be able to do it yourself, is out of this world educational leaps and bounds. I’m so excited to apply what I’ve learned throughout my years of schooling to what were going to be doing today, in a jet,” Katie Lassi, a STEM Educator said.

Katie hopes to use her experience today to continue teaching classes in science, math and engineering in a way that might resonate with the students.

STARBASE Minnesota’s mission is to educate and inspire youth in STEM, targeting students who are underrepresented in that field.