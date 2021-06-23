Summer Gear Sales Staying Hot Again This Summer

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As summer is in full swing, Northlanders have been finding ways to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Summer gear shops like Northwest Outlet in Superior have been busy with people wanting to get into the woods or into the water. Top sellers have been tubes and lifejackets, along with backpacks and bug nets. But the biggest seller has been sun protection clothing that has built in UPF.

Those at the store are glad to see people coming back after a big summer last year.

“Last year there was a lot of people that were doing things for the first time, whether it was camping, getting into hiking, and I think a lot of people that had a really good time doing that and continue doing it,” said Scott Miller of Northwest Outlet.

Northwest Outlet says certain supplies from last summer are still on clearance but supplies are running out soon.