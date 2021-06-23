Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Hosts Football Camp

Downing is entering his 21st season coaching in the NFL.

FINLAYSON, Minn. – Former Vikings assistant coach and current Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing held his annual football camp down at East Central High School.

Campers of all ages were in small groups to ensure that each kid gets the maximum instruction possible from some of the top high school, college and semi-pro coaches in the Northland.