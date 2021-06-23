The Hills’ Community Programs Now Closing Down Friday
DULUTH, Minn. – The Hills Youth and Family Services in Duluth is now closing down its community programs sooner than expected this Friday instead of July 2.
This comes after the organization’s more than 100 years of mental health services to children and juveniles in the justice system.
Last week, the president and CEO, Leslie Chaplin, explained that the pandemic, high operating costs, and the lack of rate adjustments from the state have hurt the center’s finances to the point where they can’t stay open.
Chaplin said Wednesday night that programs like Neighborhood Youth Services in the Washington Center in Duluth will be done Friday because of an “inability to secure new operators for the programs under current financial circumstances.”
For the full statement from Chaplin, see below.
It is with the deepest regrets that we announce The Hills Youth and Family Services community programs will close effective June 25, 2021, due to the inability to secure new operators for the programs under current financial circumstances. These programs includes The Hills Day Treatment programs: Rockridge, Denfeld and Hermantown. As well as Neighborhood Youth Services (NYS) located in the Washington Center.
We made every effort to find solutions that would allow our community services to continue under our management. We are hopeful our closure will allow other entities to step in and continue to serve children and families through these important programs.
Families and community partners have been notified and we will assist in smooth transitions to future services. It has been our honor to serve the Duluth communities.
Leslie Chaplin, President/CEO
The Hills Youth and Family Services