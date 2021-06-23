The Hills’ Community Programs Now Closing Down Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hills Youth and Family Services in Duluth is now closing down its community programs sooner than expected this Friday instead of July 2.

This comes after the organization’s more than 100 years of mental health services to children and juveniles in the justice system.

Last week, the president and CEO, Leslie Chaplin, explained that the pandemic, high operating costs, and the lack of rate adjustments from the state have hurt the center’s finances to the point where they can’t stay open.

Chaplin said Wednesday night that programs like Neighborhood Youth Services in the Washington Center in Duluth will be done Friday because of an “inability to secure new operators for the programs under current financial circumstances.”

For the full statement from Chaplin, see below.