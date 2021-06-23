Wisconsin Man Arrested After Threatening a Group of Hikers With a Gun

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – Authorities in Sawyer County say a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Tuesday after he threatened a group of hikers with a gun.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, a female hiker called 911 around 10:45 a.m. to report that a male driving a white car had pulled up to her hiking group asking to borrow money along Peterson Road in the Town of Lenroot.

When they told the male they didn’t have any money he pulled out a gun and threatened to harm them.

According to reports, the male then fled southbound on US Highway 63 towards the City of Hayward.

Authorities located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle near the City of Hayward however the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities used tire deflation devices to disable the vehicle near the intersection of State Highway 77 and County Highway K causing the vehicle to come to a stop.

After an hour and a half stand-off, the suspect was arrested.

The suspect is facing charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, terroristic threats, felon in possession of a firearm, and fleeing officers.