Book Sale Fundraiser Held at Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn.- The Friends of Duluth Public Library group held its book sale fundraiser earlier today.

People were lined up and waiting before the book sale event began. It has been more than a year since the organization hosted a book sale due to the pandemic.

The majority of the books for sale are from donations, and a small portion from the library.

“It’s the most amazing thing,” said president of the organization Marcia Semerau. “This is so new for us and we weren’t sure of what to expect and we didn’t say no to the folks who got here before we opened the doors at 10 o’clock.”

The proceeds will go towards the library and different programs they support.

The Friends of Duluth Public Library plans to have more book sales this year as things return to normal.