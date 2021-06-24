Ecumen Assisted Living Holds 90th & 91st Anniversary Celebration

DULUTH, Minn.– As events return this summer, one Duluth organization is making up for lost time after a quiet year.

The Ecumen Lakeshore assisted living facility along London Road held its “90th-Plus One” anniversary celebration this afternoon. The residents who are 90 years and older were featured along with other residents joined the staff to celebrate the milestone.

“Of course with the shutdown and the pandemic, we weren’t able to do that. So it’s been 90 years plus one really long year and that again is why we are just so excited to be here today,” said Ecumen Lakeshore Executive Director Blaine Gamst.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and the Duluth Chamber Of Commerce were also at the ceremony.