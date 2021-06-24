Esko Native Nick Emanuel Signs First Pro Deal with Great Falls Voyagers

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Earlier this week, Esko native Nick Emanuel signed his first professional deal with the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer Baseball League.

This season, the former North Dakota State catcher helped the Bison capture the Summit League championship. The PBL is an independent league that does have a partnership with Major League Baseball.

“The big difference, too, not that it effects how I play or anything, is you’re getting paid now. It’s a job so that’s a little extra motivation to continue to get better every day,” said Emanuel.

Emanuel already got his first career start under his belt this past Monday. He’s also the first Northland player to sign a minor league deal since Hermantown native Kevin Follman. And he’s hoping to not be the last.

“I know growing up, of course all my friends were hockey players. I was pretty good friends with Karson Kuhlman and he did things the right way. Him and Kevin, just seeing that and two professional athletes right there. And I got to see that growing up and they really showed me how to do things the right way,” Emanuel said.

Emanuel finished his career at NDSU as the program’s all-time leader in fielding percentage.