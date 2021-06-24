Kids Raise Money for Police with Lemonade Stand

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids in the Woodland neighborhood set up a lemonade stand, offering pink and yellow lemonade for sale.

The money raised will be donated to the Duluth Police Foundation, which creates partnerships supporting community safety.

“We wanted to help the police foundation on helping them get their stuff, on helping them get more stuff for them to help get all the crime,” said organizer Kelly.

The lemonade stand raised more than $1,500 today. The young group of philanthropists plan to continue fundraising for the Duluth Police Foundation.