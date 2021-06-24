Lake Superior College Welding Students Create Aerial Lift Bridge Replica

DULUTH, Minn.– Visit Duluth and Lake Superior College partnered up in 2018 and planned to have students design and weld a lift bridge replica that is 95″ wide, and 82″ tall.

Finally today, the pieces were put together.

Visit Duluth was able to purchase and supply the materials while the students of Lake Superior College put their heads together and were able to create “little lifty”.

The welding instructor who worked with the students says this piece of art is quite an accomplishment.

“Incredibly proud. And I know its one of those things that all of the students that were involved in it, anytime they see it in a photo online or just in person at an event, they’ll know they took part in helping make that. It’s one of the big things that helps bring pride as a welder,” Mike Farchmin, a Welding Instructor from Lake Superior College said.

The little lift bridge was designed to be transportable even at 350 pounds total, as Visit Duluth plans to showcase it around different community events.