Late Rally Falls Short for Duluth Huskies

Michael Brooks and Kimo Fukofuka each finished with two RBI as the Huskies return home Friday night to host the Bucks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies would score five runs in the ninth inning. But their late rally would fall short as Waterloo held on for the win 8-5 Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

