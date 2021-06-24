Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocates to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities in Duluth say a level 3 predatory offender was released on Tuesday and has relocated to the Duluth region.

According to police, Royce Drift, 34, has a history of physically assaulting and holding a known adult female against her will. Force and a weapon were used to gain compliance. He also had a juvenile history of sexual contact with a known male child. Contact with the child included penetration and force, as well as threats, which were used to gain compliance.

Drift is described as a 6’0″ American Indian or Alaskan Native male weighing 234 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

For questions about registrants and community notification, you can visit www.mn.gov/doc.