Love Creamery Announces New Canal Park Location is Open for Business

DULUTH, Minn. – Love Creamery’s Canal Park location is open for business.

The homemade ice cream shop announced on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that the new location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.

“We are excited to scoop 16 of our homemade ice cream flavors, as well as our espresso and other treats!” the Facebook post read.

The new Love Creamery shop is located in the former Subway building at 366 South Lake Avenue.