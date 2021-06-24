Love Creamery Opens Second Location in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Love Creamery is now serving up ice cream in Canal Park in the former Subway location.

This is in addition to a creamery in Lincoln Park. More than 20 new employees have been hired to run the new location in the busy tourist district, which features a new look and more flavors to choose from.

“We’re really excited to get more of the local Duluth atmosphere into Canal Park. We get pretty busy at Lincoln Park but we’re excited for the crowds that come with Canal Park,” said Love Creamery Regional Manager Michelle Hammack.

And if you like Love Creamery’s shakes and ice cream sandwiches. They’ll be added to the menu in Canal Park in the next couple weeks.