MN PGA Junior Tour Stops by Enger Park Golf Course

The tour will continue through mid-August, including a stop in Superior Friday at the Nemadji Golf Course.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, the Enger Park Golf Course was the place to be to see the best young players in the state.

The PGA Minnesota Junior Golf Series made its annual stop in Duluth for the ‘Sota Series. Youth golfers from all over the state will be took part in the event, which is where most high schoolers play after the season is over.

“The benefits of it is to get back into it before your next sport plays because I play hockey, too. So before I play hockey, I like to finish off golf so I like to play the tournaments to make sure I’m all caught up for next year,” said Cambridge 7th grader Hannah Westman.

“The course seemed pretty cool. It looked like there were some fun-looking holes. And the opportunity to play in the Players Tour next year or maybe win a tournament and get into the Warrior Cup is really interesting,” Lakeville junior Mason White said.

