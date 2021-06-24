Pilots and Crew Chiefs are Getting Ready for the Blue Angels Airshow

DULUTH, Minn.- The Blue Angels will have six aircrafts flying in the airshow at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th anniversary. They flew into Duluth on Monday from their last show in Buffalo, New York.

“It’s a larger aircraft, it’s gonna seem closer. It’s gonna be a lot more–they’re gonna be able to see maneuvers on and off the show lot. That’s going to be really exciting for them,” said Commander Brian Kesselring.

The Blue Angel’s airshow tour of nearly thirty cities was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Operation America Strong was the only airshow they did, where they flew over largely populated cities in support of healthcare workers.

“It’s always amazing seeing, you know, every age group and their faces light up, from seeing the pilots walk down–to the way the ground crew do their operations, to the flight demonstration, to the way the jets take off,” said Crew Chief member Charone Gatlin.

This weekend’s airshow will feature Blue Angel’s six jets and Fat Albert, their cargo plane. After the Duluth airshow this weekend, they will be heading to Kansas City.

The Blue Angels will be one of the many airshow demonstrations this weekend.