Solon Springs/Northwood’s Calin Lisson Wins WIAA State Title in 400 Meter Dash

In his first year on the track team, Solon Springs/Northwood senior Calin Lisson became a state champion.
Thursday, he came in first place in the 400 meter dash at the WIAA Division 3 meet. The winning time was 50.24 Seconds. The program is only three years old and lost their season last year due to COVID so this is their first ever state championship.

