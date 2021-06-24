Solon Springs/Northwood’s Calin Lisson Wins WIAA State Title in 400 Meter Dash

LA CROSSE, Wis. – In his first year on the track team, Solon Springs/Northwood senior Calin Lisson became a state champion.

Thursday, he came in first place in the 400 meter dash at the WIAA Division 3 meet. The winning time was 50.24 Seconds. The program is only three years old and lost their season last year due to COVID so this is their first ever state championship.