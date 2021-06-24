Summer Program Guide Released

DULUTH, Minn.– Yesterday Duluth’s Parks and Recreation division announced the return of some senior programs, but today, the full summer program guide for all ages was released.

Duluth hopes this will encourage people to sign up, to help promote more community activities that allow people to get out and be active again.

“Pretty much whatever your interest is we offer it in some way, so I would once again just encourage you to check out our summer brochure,” Jarod Meyer, a Recreation Specialist, said.

There will be events for families to participate in, but also youth sports and activity programs for kids.