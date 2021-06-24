Superior’s Old Firehouse and Police Station Museum Reopens

SUPERIOR, Wis.– One historic building in Superior is reopening this summer with a new look.

For more than a year, the Old Firehouse and Police Station in Superior has had its doors shut due to the pandemic and renovations. But now Thursday, it’s ready to ring in a new chapter.

Superior’s history went back on display with the grand reopening for the museum, which had only been hosting small guided tours since the pandemic.

“See pictures through the years of all the changes that have happened from horsedrawn rigs to all of the different items,” said Megan Meyer, Executive Director at the Old Firehouse and Police Museum.

The downtime from the pandemic gave the museum an opportunity to give a new look to a building that was made in 1898. Including new windows in the hose tower, re-finishing wood floors and renovating the captain’s bedroom and police exhibits.

“We had some ideas in the works of what we wanted to do but it’s always a little complicated to do things when it’s open for the summer and other projects always take place. So it really was a perfect time to just dig in and do it all at once versus little pieces here and there,” said Meyer.

The Baker family made a stop at the museum wanting to find more places to see in the area as a family since the pandemic.

“We have never been here even though I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Tori Black.

When Tori and her kid’s Hailey and Logan walk through the sights of superior’s past, the Baker family’s favorite part is getting to see the old-fashioned rigs up close.

“Seeing the older rigs back from, how she would say the ‘olden times.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, is that from your time?’ No,” laughed Tori. “It feels like a semi-normal kind of event where you don’t feel so locked up anymore.”

The old firehouse and police museum is open Thursdays-Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sundays from 12-4 p.m.