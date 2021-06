Ashland Girls Soccer Fall in WIAA State Semi-Finals

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – The Ashland girls soccer team kept the score close, but top seed Plymouth would hang on for the 2-1 win in the WIAA Division 3 state semi-finals.

Abbi Moreland scored the lone goal for the Oredockers off a penalty kick late in the first half. Ashland ends their season with an overall record of 19-2.