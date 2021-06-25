Big O’s Chef House Cooks for the Community

DULUTH, Minn.- A man in West Duluth is cooking for a big cause.

Antoine Moore is the cook behind Big O’s Chef House on the corner of Grand Avenue and Main Street.

Moore specializes in soul food with different cultural influences. He’s having a cookout fundraiser Saturday at noon.

“Okay we need to start doing this a lot more. If we just pitch into the pot and give back to the community,” said Moore.

The proceeds will be donated to Minneapolis based organization, “Supportive Guidance.”