Chauvin to be Sentenced Friday Afternoon

Judge Peter Cahill is Expected to Announce Chauvin's Sentence at 1:30 p.m. Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to learn his fate as a Minnesota judge sentences him for murder in the death of George Floyd.

The 45-year-old Chauvin faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.

He still faces a federal trial on civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

Friday’s hearing will take place at a county courthouse that no longer has the concrete barricades, razor wire, and National Guard members that were in place as the city and nation held its breath for the verdict in Chauvin’s trial.

FOX 21 Local News will stream the sentencing on our Facebook Page at 1:30 p.m.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump told The Associated Press that family members are feeling “anxious and tense.”

Floyd’s brother Philonise, his brother Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams plan to make victim impact statements at the hearing. Crump says that while Floyd is seen as a cause by many, he is the family members’ flesh and blood.