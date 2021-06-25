Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder of George Floyd

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 270 months, or 22 ½ years, in prison Friday for the murder of George Floyd.

In April, a Hennepin County jury found Chauvin guilty of all three counts he was facing for his role in Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, Chauvin will only be sentenced for the most serious charge, second-degree unintentional murder.