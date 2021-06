Duluth Huskies Drop Home Series to Waterloo

Mike Boeve led the Huskies with two RBI as the Huskies will look for better results this weekend when they host Bismarck.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks would score nine runs in the final two innings as they get the road win over the Duluth Huskies 11-5 Friday night at Wade Stadium.

Mike Boeve led the way with two RBI as the Huskies will look for better results this weekend when they host Bismarck.