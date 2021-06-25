Ely’s Ben Johnson To Be Named First-Ever Head Coach of Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Team

Johnson has spent the past six seasons with the Timberwolves, including being named Section 7A Coach of the Year in 2017.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – FOX 21 has confirmed that Ely’s Ben Johnson will be named the first-ever head coach of the Rock Ridge boys hockey team. The final decision is still pending approval from the school board and was first reported by Youth Hockey Hub.

Johnson has spent the past six seasons with the Timberwolves, including being named Section 7A Coach of the Year in 2017. After serving as an assistant coach at Proctor and Duluth East, Johnson coached at Shattuck St. Mary’s, as well as in the NAHL with the Minot Minotauros, and even overseas in Switzerland.

The Duluth native was a member of the Duluth East boys hockey squad that won the state championship in 1995. The Rock Ridge team will be a co-op combining the teams from Virginia, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East.