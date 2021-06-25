Grand Rapids Well-Represented at Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game

The game was initially cancelled due to COVID, but thanks to some "feisty moms", they were able to get the game back on.

SAINT JOSEPH, Minn. – The Minnesota Football All-Star Game is set to take place Saturday at St. John’s Clemens Stadium.

Two Grand Rapids players will be in action: Noah Schmoll and Dane Kennedy, while head coach Greg Spahn will serve as the North Team’s offensive coordinator. But this game almost didn’t happen. It was initially cancelled due to COVID, but thanks to some “feisty moms”, they were able to get the game back on.

“A lot of it comes down to parents who are really, really passionate about doing things for kids and matched up with some of the coaches as well. And they pulled it off, which is an amazing feat,” Spahn said.

And for the players, they were relieved to be able to have one last opportunity to suit up and play the final football game of their high school careers.

“Just going out, putting everything on the line. This is the last time I’m ever going to play so I’m doing everything in my power to do what I can for this team,” said Grand Rapids’ Noah Schmoll.

“Getting to know all the teammates is fun, too. You’ve got a new family almost in getting to know everybody and be able to play is pretty sweet,” Grand Rapids’ Dane Kennedy said.

“It was cool to come together with a bunch of new guys with the same goal in mind of just putting your head down, getting to work and hopefully come out with a win on Saturday,” Andover’s Andrew Schumacher said.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.