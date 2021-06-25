Hayward Fly Fishing Company Offers Advice for Musky Fishing

HAYWARD, Wisc.– For those planning to take part in the fishing contest in Hayward this weekend, one shop has its doors open to answer any potential questions.

The Hayward Fly Fishing Company is now operating under new ownership, and after being a fly fishing guide for 8 years prior, Stuart Neville offered a little advice on how to catch a musky.

“There is definitely a technique to it, but the most important thing is patience and determination because you could be a very skilled angler, but if the fish aren’t happy on that day then you have to come out and do it the next day,” Neville said.

He says this summer has been busier than ever with a steadily increasing interest in fly fishing and their guided trips are booked for weeks out already.