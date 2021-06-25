High Ropes Minnesota Challenges Your Aerial Agility

This Week's Active Adventures Takes Meteorologist Ken Slama to the New 'High Ropes Minnesota' Course in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, we head to Cloquet to check out High Ropes Minnesota, a brand new rope course in the Northland just off I-35.

After getting suited up, along with a brief training session, the course is yours for 90 minutes.

The course features two levels with several challenges and various levels of difficulty.

It is a bit of a workout, but when you take a moment to catch your breath and give your arms a break, the views from up atop the course are spectacular.

High Ropes Minnesota is partnered with Swiftwater Adventures so you can add to the fun with package deals they offer.

Click here for more information about how you can sign up and test out your endurance and skill on the rope course.