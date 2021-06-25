Life House Takes Over Neighborhood Youth Services

DULUTH, Minn.- Operating for more than 100 years, Hills Youth and Family Services is closing due to financial issues.

Starting Monday, Life House will be taking over the youth program, supporting more than 700 children annually.

“If we think about interrupting generations of trauma and poverty if we can kind of help support more happening at a younger age, five and up,” executive director of Light House Jordon Johnson. “It potentially will reduce them coming through our doors at a later age.”

For almost 20 years Neighborhood Youth Services has been helping children 5 to 18 years old, providing educational help and resources. Neighborhood youth services will continue teaching kids life skills they can use in the future.

“We want to continue that, especially in the young people,” said NYS Program Director Pez Davilla. “You know, get them young and teach them the right things to do–keep them off streets–keep them on the path to graduate.”

Neighborhood Youth Services will remain at the Washington Recreation Center in Hillside. Life house will employ neighborhood youth services staff and is working with the city for financial support.

The two programs are working together to make neighborhood youth services’ transition seamless.