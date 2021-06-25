Longtime Duluth Marshall Hockey Coach Brendan Flaherty Passes Away

The Duluth Cathedral alum stepped down in 2019 to focus his time on battling throat cancer.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a family spokesperson, former Duluth Marshall boys hockey coach Brendan Flaherty passed away Friday morning after a three-year battle with throat cancer.

A Duluth Cathedral alum, Flaherty led the Hilltoppers for 21 seasons, making it to the state tournament seven times, including three straight runner-up finishes in the Class A tournament from 2006 to 2008. He would step down in 2019 to focus his time on battling his illness.

He was also the rink manager at Mars Lakeview Arena since it opened in 1999.