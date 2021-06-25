Musky Fest Returns to Hayward

HAYWARD, Wisc.– The sights, sounds, and smells were incredible in Hayward as the town kicked off it’s annual Musky Fest.

The festival is described as Hayward’s way of jump-starting summer, and with a beautiful day to encourage people from all over to stop by, it offers fun for all ages.

“It really is super exciting there’s been a lot of anticipation in our community for actually quite some time, yes it has been two years, this year is our 71st annual Musky Fest,” Chris Ruckdaszhel, the Executive Director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

The streets of downtown were filled with good smelling concessions, quality craftsmanship and other unique products, but being able to share the work with the public was one artists favorite part, “I just appreciate the people, they like my art, and so it’s nice to be appreciated in that aspect,” Jeff Renner, Owner of Jeff Renner Wildlife Art, said.

One stand in particular drew in tons of people as you could smell it before you could see it, “I love the kids, I really do, when a kid hasn’t had kettle corn before and we give them a sample, and their face lights up, I love it, that’s what I work for,” Carol Buck, Owner of Carols Kettle Corn LLC, said.

But for the whole community, this year’s Musky Fest has a greater impact than realized.

“It’s uplifting to be able to do this again, that’s kind of one of those things that its really hard to even measure what that even means for a community, so it means a lot just mentally for us, you know economically it also means an awful lot,” Ruckdaszhel said.

Among the activities, there is also a fishing contest that started Friday morning and goes till 3pm on Saturday. It will award various prizes for the biggest fish caught and released.

The festival will go on all weekend featuring different events like a carnival, car show and parade.