Proctor Baseball Classic Returns for Seventh Year

42 teams levels U9 through U14 from all over Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin will compete in the three day tournament this weekend.

PROCTOR, Minn. – For seven years, the Proctor baseball classic has been a fixture in the community.

“When we started it, the idea was there wasn’t a whole lot of baseball tournaments. there was league play and opportunities to do that, but there was a desire for more baseball, for more opportunities to play tournament-level, high-level baseball and so we wanted to provide that,” tournament director Dave Reyelts said.

“We have way more fun because we know the fields and it’s really special because you get to play on the fields you’ve played on for a while,” Proctor U12 player Ryker Dunbar said.

42 teams levels U9 through U14 from all over Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin will compete in the three day tournament this weekend.

“When we started, we had two divisions with 12 teams so we’ve grown significantly,” Reyelts said.

“It’s really special because everybody comes here and not somewhere else,” Proctor U10 player Knox Dunbar added.

The tournament also helps raise money to continue growing the sport in the area.

“It’s a fundraiser for our youth baseball program which helps keep the costs down which allows more kids the opportunity to play,” Reyelts said.

And with trophies on the line, the kids are even more motivated to play well.

“We award trophies to the top three teams. Most divisions have six to eight teams in the bracket, our 13 year old bracket has 11 teams so big tournament, everyone gets four games. Play a couple pool play games and the last two are trying to play for a championship,” Reyelts said.

“I’m very competitive and if I lose, I’ll give my team a good talk,” Proctor U10 player John Sundberg added.

“I just like playing with my friends and having fun playing and I like winning obviously,” Ryker Dunbar said.

Regardless of who wins or loses, the Proctor Baseball Classic is still a big boost for the small town.

“It’s just really cool because we have a lot of fields here so we get to watch everybody play and it’s just not a lot of people come up here,” Ryker Dunbar said.

“Just seeing all of the kids have a great time, watching the kids have the opportunity to play baseball and play high-level baseball. As we’re going by and getting fields ready, seeing kids smile and having fun. It’s not only great for the Duluth area community, but it’s really great for our small community in Proctor to be able to put an event like this and it takes a ton of volunteers from our association to make it happen,” Reyelts added.

The 7th annual Proctor Baseball Classic will continue through Sunday. To learn more, visit their website.