Residents Rescued From Duluth House Fire

DULUTH, Minn.– Two people were rescued from a late night house fire in Duluth last night.

The call came in at midnight from witnesses reporting a house fully engulfed with flames. Firefighters discovered a large amount of fire on an exterior front porch. Police on scene reported two persons living in the home who made it out to the porch at the back of the building.

A Duluth police officer helped get them down from the roof. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Crews say it could have ended much worse if it not for the quick actions of a neighbor.

“Picking up that phone and calling 911 can be a challenge, it can be scary for someone who’s never done it,” said Deputy Chief of Life Safety John Otis. “Every second counts. And that’s something that we do say in the fire service. And it’s something that is a good reminder for us.”

The fire was reported by a neighbor from across the street who was woken up by her Dalmatians barking.

Roxane Dawn says that’s when she saw flames coming from the house. She immediately called 911 and waited for responders to arrive. She hopes that acts like these send a message to be there for your community.

Total damage is estimated at $75,000 limited to the exterior front porch and the first floor the cause of that fire is ruled accidental.