Something Sweet By Maddie Lu Opens at Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re looking for something sweet, a new bakery opened up at Miller Hill Mall Thursday.

Something Sweet by Maddie Lu specializes in macarons, cakes, and one-of-a-kind cupcakes. They even have pup-cakes for your furry friend.

“So to work in an industry where people are happy coming to get cakes and cupcakes it’s almost like a hobby now compared to a job,” said co-owner Laurie Carlos.

The mother-daughter bakery has two additional locations in the Minneapolis area.

Co-owner Maddie Carlos made appearances on the Food Network for her sweet creations. Also, if you need a cake for a special event, they have them readily available for walk-ins.