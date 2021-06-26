2nd Annual Bayfront Bratfest Returns

DULUTH, Minn.– Meat lovers are getting the weekend of their lives at Bayfront Park. After Ribfest on Friday the 2nd annual Bayfront Brat Fest served up some flavors Saturday.

13 different kinds of brats were available to taste from habanero mango to mac and cheese sponsored by several Midwest breweries. The event was split into two sessions during the day to keep people spaced out.

Organizers say what better way to come together than over great food and live music.

“It is a cool, unique event and we’re excited to do it. We’re actually in partnership with the breweries. And we have Stokke’s meats is providing the brats. So we’re excited,” said Walt Aplin, President of Twin Ports Entertainment.

Overall, 5,000 pounds of brats were made for Bratfest. A portion of the proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.