Duluth Police Arrest Man for DUI After High Speed Crash Near Fitger’s Complex

The vehicle went airborne between the Pickwick and Fitger's complex. No one was injured.
Arman Rahman,

DULUTH, Minn- A 20-year-old male has been arrested for Driving Under the Influence following an early morning crash Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, just before 3:00 a.m. this morning, a Duluth Police officer was on patrol near the 600 block of East Superior Street when he observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through the Pickwick Restaurant parking lot.

The vehicle hit a grassy knoll on the boulevard between the Pickwick and the Fitger’s complex and became airborne. The car eventually
crashed into a light pole along the sidewalk.

Pedestrians were in the area, but thankfully no one, including the driver, was injured.

According to the spokesperson, as a result of the investigation a 20-year-old male was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail, awaiting formal charges that include 3rd degree DUI, which is a gross misdemeanor in Minnesota.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver to have a blood alcohol content more than 2 1/2 the legal limit (.21 BAC).

The spokesperson said the Duluth Police Department would like to remind you of the dangers of drinking and driving. Find a sober ride home.

Categories: Crime, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Public Safety

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90