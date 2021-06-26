Huskies Earn First Walk-Off Win of Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Kimo Fukofuka came in as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and delivered, squeezing a single seven feet down the first base line to score Ambren Voitik and give the Huskies their first walk-off win of the season, 5-4 over Bismarck.

Former Duluth Marshall standout Ben Pedersen got the start on the mound, giving up three earned runs on four hits in six innings with four strikeouts.

Mike Boeve went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Blayne Robinson went 2-for-4 while scoring a run.

The Huskies and Larks will wrap up the series on Sunday at Wade Stadium with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.