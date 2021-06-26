Information Picket Held as Negotiations Between Essentia, Healthcare Workers Continues

USW Local 9460 workers say a new contract was supposed to be negotiated last July but they haven't gotten Essentia to the table until now.

DULUTH, Minn.- Healthcare workers and community members took up signs to picket up by Miller Hill Mall today as negotiations continue over Essentia Health’s contract with their employees.

USW Local 9460 workers say a new contract was supposed to be negotiated last July but they haven’t gotten Essentia to the table until now.

They are also pushing for higher wages, and add the hospital’s existing offer of a 1.5% raise for 2020, 0.5% raise for 2021 0.5% raise for 2022 is not enough.

“1.5% raise through the struggles and all the stuff they had to deal with during the pandemic, that’s what they feel the employees are worth,” said Local 9460 Vice President Tuan Vu. “We feel that that’s kinda insulting.”

“We feel very undervalued by the company,” Deanna Hughes, Union President said. “I think that Essentia needs to recognize that the community is behind their healthcare workers because these people out here are the ones who take care of all the patients in the community.”

Negotiations are ongoing with Essentia who sent a statement to FOX 21. It reads: