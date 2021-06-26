UMD Students Encourage Gardening in Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday some UMD students held an event to help address food access in one of Duluth’s “food desert” neighborhoods.

In Morgan Park, UMD’s Land Lab program gave out free bell pepper and cherry tomato plants mature and ready to be put in the ground. The students hope to start a community garden in the area to teach more Duluthians about gardening and find new ways to combat food disparities in Duluth’s food deserts.

“It’s been really great just being with the community and engaging with people talking about gardening,” said Land Lab Intern Marisa Kingsbury.

“We’re doing surveys today and we are finding in our surveys that people in Duluth want and are willing to eat and try and cook fresh and local produce. So being able to offer it to them is amazing,” said Land Lab Intern Mary Parsatoom.

The land lab will be back out in Morgan Park on July 12th.