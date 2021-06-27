2021 Duluth Air Show Sees Record-Breaking Attendance

Organizers say on Saturday they broke one-day attendance records.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Air and Aviation Expo came to a landing for the most successful year in its history.

The Blue Angels were one of the biggest crowd -pleasers again this year.

Thousands came through the Cirrus Aircraft hangar anxious to see the high flying acts and get back into big summer events again.

Organizers say on Saturday they broke one-day attendance records.

“As people were coming in they just kept coming and coming and coming,” said Air Show President Ryan Kern. “We prepare for a lot of that but you reach a certain point where this is more than we were anticipating.”

“If this is the type of attendance numbers we’re gonna have in the future, we’re gonna have some work to do we’re gonna have to look at maybe expanding our ramp to the east and the west and looking at some different configurations and trying to accommodate the numbers that we hope to see in the future,” Kern said.

Plans for next year’s air show are already underway for July 16th and 17th featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.