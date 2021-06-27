Duluth Police Stress Safe, Sober Driving Ahead Of Summer Events

Last month there were 30 recorded DWI incidents in Duluth compared to 17 last May during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police are urging people to be smart before getting behind the wheel this summer after a drunken driver went airborne in downtown Duluth over the weekend.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday a car speeding in the Pickwick parking lot hit a grassy area and went into the air before crashing into a light pole along the sidewalk. Nobody was hurt.

The 20-year-old man who was driving had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. He’s facing DWI charges.

Duluth Police say it’s another reminder to get a sober ride home especially as more summer events return.

“We’re getting into the time of the year where there’s a lot of people that are visiting and then the folks that live there’s a lot of folks that are out that are enjoying the weather that are enjoying a special event that are out with friends out for dinner,” said Lt. Robin Roeser.

“Other folks that you could injure because you’re not paying attention you’re not able to drive safely because of the impairment. You could harm someone,” he said

Last month there were 30 recorded DWI incidents in Duluth compared to 17 last May during the pandemic.