Huskies Rally Falls Short in Loss to Bismarck Larks

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies lead in the third inning didn’t last long, then they couldn’t complete the rally late, as Bismarck left with the 10-6 win to split the weekend series.

Xavier Carter went 3-for-5 with an RBI while Blayne Robinson drove in two runs. Will McEntire got the start on the mound and gave up three runs (one earned) on eight hits and struck out four over 3.1 innings.

The Huskies will now have two days off before traveling to La Crosse for two games. First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m.