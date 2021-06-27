Hyde, Nuss win 10th Annual Lutsen 99er Bike Race

LUTSEN, Minn. – Over 1800 cyclists plus 200 junior riders participated in the 10th annual Lutsen 99er on Saturday.

The event features a 99 mile course, as well as a 69, 49 and 25 mile option, as well as kids races along the local trails.

Massachusetts native Stephen Hyde won the main event, completing the 99 miles in 5:34.46 while Missouri resident Raylyn Nuss was the first female finisher in 6:00.46.

To view the full results, head to their website.