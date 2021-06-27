St. Benedict’s Church Holds Ice Cream Social

St. Benedict's summer event series continues July 11th with their Feast of St. Benedict Festival.

DULUTH, Minn.- It seemed everyone took advantage of the summer weather Sunday to get outside and enjoy some cold treats.

St. Benedict’s Catholic Church off Arrowhead Road held an ice cream social.

Families could build their own sundaes and play yard games. It’s part of the church’s 6-part summer event series.

They say they’re excited not only to get together again but that the weather cooperated!

“We thought it was going to be pretty crummy but it ended up being gorgeous,” said Elisabeth Cyr, Director of Parish Engagement. “It has been a very long year of not gathering inside just kind of going to mass and then leaving right away so it’s nice to get everyone together and just chat.”

